Sen. Markey: Massachusetts a big loser in Trump budget plan

Democrat says Massachusetts would lose 18% to the National Institutes of Health

Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Edward Markey is trying to put a dollar amount on how much Massachusetts could lose if President Donald Trump’s proposed budget were to become law.

The Democrat says one area where Massachusetts would lose is in Trump’s proposed 18% cut to the National Institutes of Health.

Markey said Monday that could translate into a loss of $435 million for the state. NIH grants and funding are particularly important to Massachusetts with its burgeoning life sciences and biotechnology sectors.

A proposed 9.8% cut in funding to the National Science Foundation could cost the state as much as $43 million.

Markey also says the elimination of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program “will cost the commonwealth roughly $149 million and leave nearly 200,000 Massachusetts families out in the cold.”

