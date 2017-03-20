Report: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found outside the country

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports says FBI now involved in investigation

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WWLP) – Has Tom Brady’s missing game jersey from Super Bowl LI been found? Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer reports that Brady’s jersey has been located, and now there is an FBI investigation, because the jersey was discovered on “foreign soil.” He added that it is believed that the jersey was taken by someone posing as a member of the international media.

Brady’s jersey was discovered to be missing from the Patriots locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston, after the team’s historic comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texas Rangers became involved in the investigation along with Houston Police.

After its disappearance, Brady had joked that he expected that the jersey would soon turn up in an online auction.

