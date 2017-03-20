Report: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found outside the country

(WWLP) – Has Tom Brady’s missing game jersey from Super Bowl LI been found? Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer reports that Brady’s jersey has been located, and now there is an FBI investigation, because the jersey was discovered on “foreign soil.” He added that it is believed that the jersey was taken by someone posing as a member of the international media.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More details coming up later on @fs1 including FBI being involved bc jersey was on foreign soil, (cont) https://t.co/q3rPbJl17H — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More breaking details: NFL believes the jersey was stolen by someone posing as international media (cont) https://t.co/2CbbOctQe6 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

Brady’s jersey was discovered to be missing from the Patriots locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston, after the team’s historic comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texas Rangers became involved in the investigation along with Houston Police.

After its disappearance, Brady had joked that he expected that the jersey would soon turn up in an online auction.