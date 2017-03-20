Polish flag raised at Chicopee City Hall

Flag raising held in observance of St. Joseph's Day

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was plenty of Polish pride to go around at Chicopee City Hall Monday morning, as the flag of Poland was raised there.

Mayor Richard Kos was joined by other city officials for the flag raising ceremony.

The flag raising was held in celebration of St. Joseph’s Day, which was observed on Sunday. While the feast day is celebrated throughout the world by the Catholic Church and some other Christian churches as well, the holiday is particularly important in Poland and Italy.

The color red is traditionally worn in observance of St. Joseph’s Day.

