Pittsfield high school student arrested after shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police arrested a Taconic High School student for allegedly shooting a man early Monday afternoon.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa, dispatch received reports of a disturbance and gunfire on Danforth Avenue around 12:36 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Pittsfield Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked the area, and identified a Taconic High School student as the alleged shooting suspect, Lt. Traversa said. The suspect was present at the school Monday morning, before leaving without permission.

Lt. Traversa said the student returned to the school Monday afternoon and was arrested by Pittsfield Police. The suspect was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit handgun)

Armed Robbery (Firearm)

Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds

Escape from a Municipal Lockup (Attempt)

The suspect will be arraigned on March 21st in Central Berkshire Juvenile Court.