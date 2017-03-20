Pet Corner: Pepper

Name: Pepper

Breed: Toy Poodle

Age: 9 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Background

Pepper is a darling little toy poodle who was underweight when she was surrendered to Dakin in February. She went into foster care to gain the weight she should have to be healthy and have the spay and dental surgeries that she needs. Her foster took great care of her, and after 5 weeks of care, Pepper came back to Dakin today, nearly two pounds heavier and doing great! She will have her surgeries on March 21 and will be ready to go home possibly as early as March 22.

Click here to visit Pepper’s profile

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Fosters Needed!

Dakin Humane Society needs foster care volunteers, especially as spring and summer are coming! Our animal population will increase significantly, and many pets (cats, dogs and small animals) will need to spend some time with foster caregivers to become well enough to get on the road to adoption! You can choose how much of a commitment you want to give! There is a mandatory orientation session on Monday, May 1 at 6pm at our Springfield location (171 Union Street) and online pre-registration is required. Join us and register here

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.