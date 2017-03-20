Perry Lane ‘Tot Lot’ Project to break ground in August

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Lions Club wants to support the town’s effort to upgrade, and modernize the Perry Lane ‘Tot Lot’. 22News found out why this playground needs an update.

The Perry Lane ‘Tot Lot’ is for children 2 to 5 years old. As part of their 100th year anniversary, the Agawam Lions wanted to make a difference for kids in their community.

The Agawam Lions are trying to raise $25,000 for a $100,000 playground project. They want to improve the playground experience for all children, caregivers, and staff at the outdated Perry Lane ‘Tot Lot’ playground.

Richard Lanier, Secretary of Agawam Lions Club, told 22News, “This playground is designed for 2 to 5 year old; it goes back to the 60’s, when it was a YMCA facility. It has dangerous equipment, and it is not handicap accessible; in fact, there’s not even a walkway for the students in a wheel chair to access the playground.”

The upgrades include new playground structures, rubberized surfacing and a paved walkway from the parking lots. The Agawam Lions Club will be breaking ground in August. They’re holding a fundraiser Monday night at Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam. All tips will go towards the playground.