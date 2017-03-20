One month later, Conway still accepting donations for tornado relief

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been almost one month since a tornado ripped through the Franklin County town of Conway, but donations continue to pour in for residents who had their homes damaged from the tornado.

An EF-1 tornado tore through the town on Saturday, February 25th and destroyed many homes and businesses. Fundraisers continue to be held, including one on Sunday at the Conway Grammar School. The money collected is for residents who had their homes damaged in the tornado.

The state cannot provide money to residents to help them pay for the damages, but a Gofundme page was set up by the Conway Firemen’s Auxiliary. So far, the fundraisers have collected more than $90,000 in donations.

“There are a whole lot of people who are contributing a little or a lot, coming to the various fundraisers,” Town Administrator Thomas Hutcheson said. “There has been a lot of community support for those who suffered damages as a result of this tornado.”

Hutcheson also told 22News that the town is working with the USDA, through the Department of Conservation and Recreation to get relief to owners of woodlands.

A Conway tornado relief dinner is being held on Monday night at Chandler’s Restaurant in Deerfield.

