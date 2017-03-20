Motorcycle rider killed in crash on I-291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 34-year-old Springfield man was killed when his motorcycle crashed on an off-ramp on Interstate 291 in Springfield, late Monday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police closed the right lane for three hours.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News the victim, an unidentified man, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died. He said, “We received calls from witnesses who said the motorcycle hit a guard rail. There were no other vehicles involved.”

The 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle hit the barrier on I-291 westbound, just before Exit 3 at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Exit 3 is the off-ramp for Armory Street, which is very close to the Springfield State Police Barracks.

Trooper Sullivan said State Police had dispatched their Accident Reconstruction Unit, Crime Scene Services and State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

The right travel lane and breakdown lanes were re-opened just before Exit 3 just before 7:00 p.m. Monday.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.