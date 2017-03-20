Montague resident sentenced to 4 years for child rape

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Montague resident has been sentenced to four years in state prison, after pleading guilty in a child rape case.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 55 year-old Steven Willard pleaded guilty last week to one count of statutory rape and abuse of a child and one count of unnatural acts with a child under 16. Carey says that the abuse took place in Montague from January 2011 to January 2012.

In a statement sent to 22News, Assistant District Attorney Caleb Weiner said they are glad that the victim sought justice in the case.

“The Montague Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office wish to acknowledge the courage of the victim in coming forward and seeing the case through to its resolution,” Weiner said.

At Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield on Monday, Willard was sentenced to four years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. During his probation, he will have to submit to GPS monitoring and may not have any unsupervised contact with children.