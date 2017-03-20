Many brackets were busted over the weekend

The third round, also known as the sweet 16 begins Thursday night.

This image shows the 2017 NCAA Division I women's college basketball tournament bracket. UConn, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Baylor are the No. 1 seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament, which was announced Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Basketball fans across the U.S. tore up their brackets for the Men’s NCAA tournament after a couple major upsets over the weekend.

Number 7 seed South Carolina had the biggest take down, knocking off Number 2 Duke 88-81. That was one day after Villanova, the defending national champion and the top overall seed, lost to Wisconsin.

“My bracket is busted,” Steve Delnicka said. “I made the mistake of picking Duke, and they looked like they were doing well in the first half last night, and then I never tuned back in. I woke up this morning and they got crushed by South Carolina. So that was one, and the other one I had was Villanova, which was the number one seed and defending champion and they lost Saturday, I was a perfect 2 for 2.”

