Line-up announced for the Westfield International Air Show

The Air Show will be on August 12th & 13th

By Published:
Image Courtesy: Westfield International Air Show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some high-flying excitement at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield this summer. Get ready for some amazing air maneuvers in the skies.

The 2017 Westfield International Air Show is set to feature some incredible acts this August, including U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds are F-16 fighter jets that fly in close proximity, with their wing tips just a few feet apart.

You’ll also see the GEICO Skytypers; six pilots that work together to create an aerial smoke message in the sky. These SMJ-2 planes were built in the 1940’s to train World War II.

Also, for the first time ever in western Massachusetts, you’ll get to see the Third Strike Wingwalking. Carol Pilon is the first, and only, woman to walk on the wing of a jet propelled aircraft.

The Trojan Horseman AT-28 Demo Team, Black Daggers U.S. Army Special Operations Parachute Team, T-33 Shooting Star, and the C-17 are also performing in the show.

The Westfield International Air Show takes place at Barnes on August 12th and 13th. Click Here for more information about the show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s