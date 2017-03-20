Lamb lollipops for spring!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  We made easy and delicious Lamb Lollipops with Mint Yogurt Sauce with Kimberly E. Craig , Chef/Owner – Hanna Devine’s Restaurant & Bar.

Lamb Lollipops with Mint Yogurt Sauce

  • 4 – 1.5 oz lamb lollipops
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup mint, finely chopped
  • Mixed greens

Method of Prep:

  • 1. Mix the mint and yogurt and set aside
  • 2. Heat the cast iron skillet (grill or sauté pan) to very high heat. Place the lamb lollipops onto skillet and cook each side for about 2 minutes (depending on thickness)
  • 3. Once cooked, drag a line of yogurt sauce across the plate with a spoon. Place a small pile of mixed greens next parallel to the yogurt sauce.
  • 4. Lay the lamb lollipops, bone end up, on top of the yogurt, resting the bones on the mixed greens.

