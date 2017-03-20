If You Want to be Happy, Lose Your Mind

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) We probably can all agree that life is challenging…in many respects, we can appreciate the cliché: “If it’s not one thing, it’s another”. However, have you ever stopped to think that in many cases, it’s not the situation that that’s the culprit…it’s the mind that causes the problem. Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham.

Steps to start “losing” your mind:

1. Know who you are.

2. Realize that thoughts become stories which, in turn, become filters through which, we see the world.

3. Embrace the powerful slogan: “we create the world we see”.

4. Accept the present moment as it is, not as our mind thinks it should be.

5. Practice stillness meditations.