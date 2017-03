CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether it be a fire, natural disaster or medical emergency, there are important steps you should take to ensure your pets’ safety.

Pet owners can order a “pet rescue window decal” from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. You can indicate what type of pets you have in your home and how many.

You can also provide rescue personnel with the phone number of someone you trust to take care of your pet.