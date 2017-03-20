Giraffe Watch: April closer to labor, baby calf ‘sticking out’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y., (WWLP) – If you’ve been keeping tabs on April the Giraffe, you might be relieved to know that: “Holy smokes the baby is sticking out.”

In a Facebook posting titled “Holy smokes” Sunday night, the Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York reported that April’s calf is moving up and sticking out. Could it finally be time?

The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York began live streaming from the pregnant Giraffe’s barn on February 24, and at any given time, there are thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of people watching her every move. Her partner, Oliver the Giraffe, is sometimes also seen in the feed.

Over the weekend, the park posted updates to inform April’s followers that her appetite remains strong and that her belly has almost doubled in size in just days.

According to the Animal Adventure Park, the 15-year-old giraffe has previously given birth to three calves, but this will be a first for five-year-old Oliver. Once the calf is born, it will remain in the barn with April until naturally weened from his or her mother. The Animal Adventure Park says they cannot keep the calf because it would lead to incestuous mating and would “undermine the genetics of the program and species.”

When it’s born, he or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6′ tall!

The first-time dad, Oliver, will have no part in raising the calf, as park representatives say male giraffes only really care about two things– fighting and the “unmentionable.”

The calf will remain unnamed until fans vote on their name through a contest on Facebook.