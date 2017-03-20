Dozens gathered for STCC Women in Business Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of women gathered at Springfield Technical Community College on Monday for its annual Women in Business Conference.

Students from STCC, Putnam High School, Minnechaug High School and the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative came together to learn how to start successful careers. They heard from a panel of local business woman and participated in a networking lunch.

Local event planner, Kisha Zullo was one of the speakers on the panel. Zullo told 22News why she believes the event is so important for young women; “I think it’s very important that opportunities like this exist, especially because the audience today was high school students and college students and at this level its so important because they are our future work force.”

The theme of this year’s conference was “Persistence.”