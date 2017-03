SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM casino construction will continue to impact traffic this week in downtown Springfield.

Southbound Main Street traffic will be shifted at times from State Street to Union Street, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the week. This will allow for the unloading of certain materials at the construction site.

Two way traffic will be maintained at all times and there will be two police details to detour traffic.