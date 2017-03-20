Civil rights groups encourage state lawmakers to protect resident’s rights

The ACLU supports bills on several issues regarding information security and access to contraception

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, people wave U.S. flags during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles. Since Trump’s immigration enforcement order and travel ban, immigrants have been rushing to prepare applications to become Americans. Advocates in Los Angeles, Maryland and New York catering to diverse immigrant communities from Latin America, Asia and the Middle East all said they’ve been fielding a rising number of questions about how to become a U.S. citizen. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders have caused concern among some Massachusetts residents for their civil liberties. Civil rights activists said Massachusetts needs to take a stand against any attacks on fundamental freedoms.

Even though these freedoms are already part of the U.S. Constitution, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is encouraging state lawmakers to pass legislation that protects resident’s rights to freedom of speech, religion and privacy.

More than 50 state lawmakers currently support a bill that would keep your tax dollars from being used to help deport immigrant families or create federal registries based on birthplace or religion. Civil rights activists like Gavi Wolfe want state and local police to focus on crime rather than immigration enforcement.

“Our local and state law enforcement should not be involved,” Wolfe said. “They have a job to protect our communities, to make sure that they are accessible to people in the community and that people can come to them in times of need.”

The ACLU is supporting several other bills on issues regarding information security and access to contraception.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s