Civil rights groups encourage state lawmakers to protect resident’s rights

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders have caused concern among some Massachusetts residents for their civil liberties. Civil rights activists said Massachusetts needs to take a stand against any attacks on fundamental freedoms.

Even though these freedoms are already part of the U.S. Constitution, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is encouraging state lawmakers to pass legislation that protects resident’s rights to freedom of speech, religion and privacy.

More than 50 state lawmakers currently support a bill that would keep your tax dollars from being used to help deport immigrant families or create federal registries based on birthplace or religion. Civil rights activists like Gavi Wolfe want state and local police to focus on crime rather than immigration enforcement.

“Our local and state law enforcement should not be involved,” Wolfe said. “They have a job to protect our communities, to make sure that they are accessible to people in the community and that people can come to them in times of need.”

The ACLU is supporting several other bills on issues regarding information security and access to contraception.