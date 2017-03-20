Car companies use new technology to reduce distracted driving

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Insurance rates are on the rise, and distracted driving is partly to blame. According to AAA of the Pioneer Valley, texting while driving is one of the leading causes of car accidents, and insurance companies have to charge more due to the increase in claims.

Car companies like Ford are reducing the distraction, using new technology to add features that block incoming calls and store text messages while you’re driving.

Bonnie Nieroda of Marcotte Ford in Holyoke said, “There’s a system right now, it’s pre-prompted for text, you’d have to pull over, and it can tell people that you’re driving and you can’t respond to the texts. I think most of the auto industry will be looking at that in the future.”

According to Farmers Insurance, advanced technology could also be raising insurance rates for some drivers, by raising the cost of repairs after an accident.