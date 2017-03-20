Bills you can lower now

(CNN) – Bills. Bills. Bills. They can cause headaches and inspire hit songs like this one from Beyoncé and the Ladies of Destiny’s Child.

If you want to lower your bills, pick up the phone and start dialing. Tell your provider you’re thinking of switching companies. Check out other offers that are out there and know what you type of plan you have. That way you can negotiate a better deal.

Want to lower your cable or satellite bill? Get rid of those premium channels like ShowTime or HBO. If you can’t live without Game of Thrones, get rid of the channel now and reinstate it once the show picks back up this summer.

Want to look like a million bucks without spending a million? Scour free gym pass offers online. Many boutique gyms offer free or discounted passes for new clients and don’t forget community rec centers. You could get classes at a lower rate than the more corporate gyms. Even if you’re beefing up, you can still slim down your payments.