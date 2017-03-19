Woman dies in CT house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters found a woman’s body while putting out a house fire in Connecticut.

Authorities responded to the blaze in North Haven on Saturday evening. Firefighters say there was heavy fire and smoke throughout the house when they arrived.

A neighbor who reported the fire said she opened a door to the house to try to help the woman, but the smoke was too thick.

The victim’s name has not been released. Neighbors say she lived alone and her husband died a year or two ago.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.