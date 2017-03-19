SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth

One Frenchman, two Americans and three Russians live on the ISS

By Published: Updated:
SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship is captured by astronauts at the International Space Station on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a day after a GPS problem prevented the capsule from coming too close. (NASA TV via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A SpaceX capsule is back on Earth with a full load of space station science samples.

FILE – This photo provided by NASA shows a Space X Falcon9 rocket on the launch pad, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP)

The Dragon cargo ship parachuted into the Pacific on Sunday off the Southern California coast. Astronauts set it free from the International Space Station 5½ hours earlier.

The Dragon flew to the space station a month ago from the same Florida launch pad used for NASA’s Apollo moon shots. It took up more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and brought back just as much in completed experiments and used equipment.

NASA’s other supplier, Orbital ATK, plans to launch its own supply ship Friday, also from Cape Canaveral, Florida. That one, however, burns up on re-entry.

The space station is home to one Frenchman, two Americans and three Russians.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s