Sen. Warren is heading to Springfield to talk to residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is heading to Springfield to talk to local residents.

The trip on Monday is the latest in a series of stops across the state for the Democrat, who has stepped up outreach to voters ahead of her re-election campaign next year.

The event begins at 10 a.m. in her Springfield office at 1550 Main St.

Warren’s schedule says she will be speaking about “what’s happening in the Senate and how she’s fighting for Massachusetts families.”

Warren has been noticeably more visible in the state since the beginning of the year. In the past week she held events in Worcester and Quincy.

Warren is in the fifth year of her six-year term and will face re-election next year.

A handful or Republicans are weighing campaigns against her.