Post-parade party held at Holyoke Boys and Girls Club

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-standing Saint Patrick’s Parade tradition continued Sunday. This time, with two new hosts.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held a post-parade party at the Boys and Girls Club in Holyoke.

For the last 30 years, retired Sheriff Mike Ashe and Congressman Richard Neal have hosted the event.

The gathering gives public figures the opportunity to mingle with people in the community.

Gulluni told 22News why events like these are so significant. He said, “Talk about what we’re doing in the DA’s office, what the sheriff is doing, what we’re doing together. And this coming together in this party is symbolic of the work we’re doing in law enforcement to really help our communities as much as we can.”

Over 100 people attended the event. Gulluni said he hopes to carry on this tradition for many more years.