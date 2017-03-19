Opening of Springfield’s Union Station only a few months away

The 90-year-old Union Station will open the weekend of June 24th

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In just months, Springfield’s Union Station will be open for the first time in more than 40 years.

22News was there when it was announced that the 90-year-old Union Station would open this spring.

It took $96-million of your federal, state, and local tax money to restore the original floors, clock, and arches while modernizing the ticket counters and waiting areas.

More than 40 years ago, Congressman Richard Neal announced he would fight to reopen Springfield’s Union Station. Congressman Neal told 22News, “I’m ever so optimistic that once it opens, people are going to be very pleased with what they have to witness.”

The 90-year-old Union Station will open the weekend of June 24th.

Congressman Neal said in early 2018 there will be up to 12 more commuter trains traveling north and south.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s