Massachusetts firefighters pay tribute to fallen brother

WATERTOWN, Mass. (NBC) – On Saturday, Massachusetts firefighters paid tribute to a fellow firefighter who lost his life battling a two-alarm house fire in Watertown on Friday.

It was a touching tribute to a fallen brother, as some of the firefighters who fought Joe Toscano’s last fire with him lined the route to salute his remains.

The somber procession began at Mt. Auburn hospital in Cambridge, which is the hospital where Toscano was taken after collapsing at a house fire in Watertown.

His body slowly made its way to the medical examiner’s office on Albany Street, which is where they will determine if he died of a heart attack, as suspected.

But the cause is hardly closure for the family he leaves behind. A wife and five children who now have to grow up without him. His friends and colleagues hope his family will find peace in the flowers outside the firehouse.

It was a solemn scene as they lined the street and watched the body of a man, who gave 21 years to the department, be carried inside, while they try to carry on without him.