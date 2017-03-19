Man on scooter seriously hurt; portion of Rt. 20 closed in Westfield

The State Police Accident Reconstruction team was called in

Matt Caron Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 20 is closed while police try to figure out what caused a serious accident.

Shortly after 6:00PM Sunday, a man was struck by another vehicle while riding a scooter. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Westfield Police Sgt. Michael Chechily told 22News the accident happened near 154 Franklin Street.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction team was called to determine what led up to the accident. So far, no charges or citations have been issued to the driver of the vehicle that hit the man on the scooter.

22News will continue to gather new information and we will bring it to you on air and online at WWLP.com.

