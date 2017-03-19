Irish cultural center opens its doors in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A brand new Irish cultural center opened in West Springfield, just in time to take part in the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities.

Congressman Richard Neal hosted a St. Patrick’s event at the brand new Irish cultural center in West Springfield on Sunday. Dozens of people crowded the brand new facility on Morgan Road.

Attendees packed the restaurant, as they dined on authentic Irish food catered by Delaney House, drank beer, and enjoyed traditional Irish music and dance.

22News had a chance to speak with Congressman Richard Neal about Irish Pride. Congressman Neal said, “I think its a celebration of art, music, and literature, I think cultural achievements as well, as well the physical achievements that Irish Americans offered by building the canals and the railroads. And in two generations it’s pretty remarkable what happened.”

The new cultural center is opened 6 days a week. It’s currently still under renovation, but by fall, they plan to open a patio and offer a scenic trail for visitors.