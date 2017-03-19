Holyoke’s ambassador breakfast honors 2017 award winner

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered for the annual ambassador breakfast in Holyoke Sunday morning. The award is given to a person that has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Ireland as part of Holyoke’s Saint Patrick’s festivities each year.

This year’s recipient, Turlough McConell is a producer and writer of works about Irish America. McConell was born in Ireland, and currently resides in New York. Organizers said the reputation of Holyoke’s strong Irish community helps to find future recipients of the award.

Kateri Walsh of the Ambassador Award Selection Committee, told 22News, “We have quite a group of former ambassador award recipients who when they come to Holyoke have such a wonderful time, that they pass it on and encourage other people to come.”

Organizers said they will start searching for next year’s awarding recipient in April.