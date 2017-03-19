Holyoke is prepared for the St. Patrick’s parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people will head to Holyoke today for the Saint Patrick’s parade. 22News has what you need to know about today’s event.

Marching groups will start to line up for today’s parade at the Kmart plaza. Marchers will start making their way down the parade route around 11:30 this morning, and organizers say the 2.65 mile long route can take as long as three hours for all of the groups to make it through.

The parade will start on Northampton Street near the intersection of Whiting Farms Road, continuing down toward Beech Street, then along Beech to Appleton Street, before heading down High Street, ending near Holyoke City Hall. The parade route will start being shut down to traffic around 11:00 Sunday morning, and parking is available on side streets along the parade route, as well as in parking lots on Soffolk and Dwight Streets near the end of the parade route.

The Holyoke DPW got assistance from Chicopee and Westfield to clear the snow from Tuesday storm off of the streets and sidewalks on the parade route to make room for today’s thousands of spectators.