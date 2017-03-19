Hearing planned on ‘young adults’ criminal justice plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan to help prevent offenders ages 18 to 21 from being career criminals.

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the proposal Monday.

The Democratic governor recently submitted legislation that would create a new category of non-violent offenders called “young adults.” They’d be treated using procedural rules common in the state’s juvenile justice system.

Malloy’s plan calls for erasing police and court records related to the arrest if the offender doesn’t commit another crime for four years.

Malloy proposed similar legislation in 2016, but lawmakers didn’t take it up for a vote.

This year’s version includes some changes, such as gradually phasing in the extension of juvenile court jurisdiction of young adults.