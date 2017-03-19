Gay veterans march in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Parade

OUTVETS were first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015

Rebecca Greenberg Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gay veterans marched in Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

The South Boston Allied War Council previously banned the OUTVETS from Sunday’s parade, saying the group failed to comply with guidelines by carrying a rainbow banner last year.

But the council reversed course this month, after Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh condemned the decision.

Members of OUTVETS were first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015, after decades of resistance that kept gay veterans out of the procession.

