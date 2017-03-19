Commercial tractor trailers on fire in Holyoke

Matt Caron

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News in Holyoke, where there is a large fire near the intersection of Sargent and Commercial Street.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz said some large commercial tractor trailers are on fire and it’s creating lots of thick smoke in the area. The fire started just after 7 o’clock Sunday night.

Several roads in that area have been closed off.

No one was hurt.

22News has a call in to the Holyoke Fire Department for more information. We will keep you updated on air and online at WWLP.com.

