Rated PG

2 Hours

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, Ian McKellan, Josh Gad

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s nothing more family friendly than embellishing a classic fairy tale with spectacular production values. Which has already made “Beauty and the Beast” a monster at the box office.

What’s not to like about the timeless tale of the handsome hero banished into the body of a beast for lack of a loving nature. You’ll have no problem learning to love this beguiling Disney creation, but does “Harry Potter’s” Emma Watson find the magic to transform the beast in mind and body?

Tempering this classic charmer with a rich helping of humor, the beast will have to tone down his gruffness to make just the right impression.

Josh Gad nearly steals the picture with his rambunctious charm. He’s one of the many talents signed on to bolster the film in small but highly effective roles. “Beauty and the Beast” is a tender love story with the soul of a splashy Broadway musical.

That devilishly clever director Bill Condon calibrates his vividly entertaining concoction to please the children as much as the audience that pays for the popcorn.

Wrap it up in pink ribbons with a sparkling cast that includes Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline and Ian McKellan, and you’ve got a near masterpiece of musical charm. “Beauty and the Beast” can’t miss a top of the line 4 stars.

The only question now is how soon will you see it?????