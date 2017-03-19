After wild winter, residents welcoming springtime

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring starts Monday morning, and some western Massachusetts residents are welcoming the new season with open arms.

People told 22News the first thing they’re looking forward to is warmer weather and no snow, but just because it’s spring doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

Spring arrives in western Massachusetts Monday morning at 6:29am.

The new season brings warmer temperatures, longer days and a stronger sun rays. According to 22News Storm Team meteorologist Adam Strzempko, even though the temperatures are cool, you can still get a sunburn. “The sun is higher up in the sky. The sun’s rays are stronger, so even though the temperatures may be cooler, like we had temperatures up in the 30s and 40s, if you’re outside for any length of time you could get a sunburn.”

So remember to wear your sun screen. But some are welcoming spring and sunnier days with open arms.

The luck of the Irish shone bright during Sunday’s St. Patrick Parade in Holyoke.

Anne Cauley said, “Great day for the parade. It was cool this morning, but it just warmed up this afternoon.”

And over in West Springfield, even animals were enjoying the weather. You could see the snow melting away. As large snow piles, became large puddles of water.

But one thing we have to watch out for is river flooding, as snow from last week’s storm continues to melt.

Average spring temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.