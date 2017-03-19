1 dead, at least 3 injured in CT highway crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — State police say one person was killed and at least three others were injured in a multi-car crash on a Connecticut highway.

State troopers and paramedics responded to the accident on Interstate 91 northbound in North Haven shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one of them was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived.

The name of the person who died has not been released. State police say at least three other people were brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

