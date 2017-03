WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a fire on Michael Drive which is located off Russelville Rd.

Westfield police lieutenant Jay Pitonik told 22News police have blocked off a section of the road. The fire started just before 8 o’clock Saturday morning. Firefighters have not released any information on the fire.

