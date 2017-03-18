Thousands expected to run in Holyoke’s Saint Patrick’s Road Race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people will gather for Holyoke’s Saint Patrick’s Road Race Saturday. The 10k race is in its 42nd year, and thousands of runners and spectators will flood the streets of Holyoke.

The Holyoke DPW worked to clear out all of the snow from Tuesday’s storm in time for Saturday’s race. DPW superintendent Mike McManus told 22News, forty-plus pieces of equipment and assistance from towns, including Chicopee and Westfield, were involved in the massive cleanup effort. The kid’s fun run will start at 10:45 a.m. and the 10k race will start at 1 o’clock.

The race will start at Maple Street and end at Hampden Street, and according to the Holyoke Police Department, any cars still on the race route as of 7 o’clock Saturday morning will be towed. Parking will be available at Holyoke Community College with a shuttle to the starting line, as well as in downtown parking lots and some on street parking.

Online registration has closed, but last minute racers are able to sign up in person on Maple Street until noon on Saturday.