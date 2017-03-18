Suspect arrested in connection to Springfield arsons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a man in connection to five recent arson fires in the city. The man was also wanted for murder and rape in Maryland.

30 year old Mardell Davis was arrested for last weekend’s arson fires on Union Street. Davis lived at 292 Union Street. Springfield Police tried to arrest Davis near Maple Street. He ran and jumped over a barbed wire fence, but police were able to catch up to him on Williams Street where he was put into handcuffs.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News they used video evidence and witnesses to identify Davis as a suspect. Sgt. Delaney said Davis admitted to setting the fires. Davis is in jail until Monday when he will be arraigned.

According to Sgt. Delaney the motive of the arson fires may have been domestic-related. He said that residents should “rest easy” knowing that a suspect has been arrested.