Roads and sidewalks ready for St. Patrick’s Parade Sunday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are less than 24 hours away from the Holyoke St, Patrick’s Parade that begins Sunday morning. 22News went to Northampton and Beech Street on Saturday and found the roads and sidewalks ready to go.

After over a foot of snow fell Tuesday in many western Massachusetts towns, that meant a lot of long hours for cleanup crews. The cleanup started right after the snow stopped Tuesday and continued throughout the week. From snow covered roads and sidewalks to now clear surfaces for parade marchers and visitors.

One man who was setting up his concession stand for Sunday’s parade said crews did a wonderful job. Gino Orlandi, from Poppies Concessions, told 22News, “Yeah they do a great job getting prepared, this whole park..look at it its perfect, they got rid of the snow really quickly.”

It wasn’t just Holyoke crews though who cleared the snow for marchers and visitors. It took a team to get the roads cleared, towns like Westfield and Chicopee came to help Holyoke clear the snow for Sunday’s parade.

People who live along the route could be found Saturday clearing up the extra snow that remained, making more room for people to watch the parade.

The parade steps off late Sunday morning along the route from Northampton Street to High Street. If you are visiting you will see the dedication that went into clearing the roads and sidewalks for the thousands of people who will be going.