Report shows tourism industry growing in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new state report finds Connecticut’s tourism industry is employing more and more people.

Tourism employment grew 1.6 percent in 2015, reaching a total of 82,688 jobs in 2015. That marked the fifth straight year of employment growth in the sector according to the report released by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Connecticut Office of Tourism.

The report finds a total of 121,527 jobs both directly and indirectly rely on travelers to the state. Those jobs, with income of $5.2 billion, include people working in everything from lodging to retail.

Malloy says the report shows Connecticut’s “strategic investment in tourism is fueling economic growth.”

The same report shows total direct and indirect business sales supported by tourism reached $14.7 billion in 2015. That’s a 4.6 percent increase since 2013.