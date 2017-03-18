Red Cross helping residents left homeless by fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Red Cross emergency disaster volunteers helped 15 fire victims on Saturday. They were made homeless losing many of their belongings. These are the fires that effected so many lives.

Nine of those made homeless had lived 122 Maybrook Road in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, the cause of the fire was traced to a wood pellet stove in the living room. Leger said the fire had spread to the attic above the living room.

Fortunately, all nine people living there were helped to get out safely or made it out of the house on their own.

