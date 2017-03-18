Police: Speeding car rear-ends cab, killing taxi passenger

Micahel Spinale faces motor vehicle homicide

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police say a speeding driver has been charged with rear-ending a taxi in Massachusetts, killing a Rhode Island man inside the cab.

Police say a car driven by 41-year-old Michael Spinale, of Boston, crashed into the back of the taxi early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Attleboro.

The victim was 39-year-old Warwick resident Kailash Bolar. The taxi driver was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for minor injuries.

Spinale faces motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence, speeding and other charges. He’s being held on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Spinale had a lawyer.

This story has been corrected to show the victim is a man, not a woman, based on corrected information from police.

