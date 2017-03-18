Nursery products linked to thousands of children injuries

(CNN) – The nursery is supposed to be the safest place for babies and toddlers. However, a recent report shows that many little ones still suffer injuries associated with products aimed specifically at small children.

A recent study published in the journal pediatrics estimates that thousands of children under the age of three are treated yearly for injuries related to nursery products. Researchers used data from the national electronic injury surveillance system.

They found that over the 20 year period between 1991 and 2011, an estimated one-point-four million young children in the U.S., were sent to emergency departments for injuries associated with nursery items. That averages out to more than 66-thousand injured kids every year.

The study found that most injuries happened in the home and occurred in the first year of life. Boys were more likely to get hurt than girls. Nearly half of all reported injuries were to the head or neck.

According to the study, the products most commonly associated with injuries are strollers, cribs, and baby carriers.

Experts suggest before buying a new nursery product, you should remember the four “R’s. Do the research, check for recalls, register the product, and read the manual.