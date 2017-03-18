More than 6,000 runners take part in St. Patrick’s road race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 6,000 runners found Saturday’s weather very much to their liking during the 42nd annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s weekend road race.

It was a road race to remember for the 6,200 men and women who ran the 10K route through downtown Holyoke, and the many thousands of onlookers who lined the race route to cheer them home.

Georgia Hay of Chicopee told 22News, “We have a couple of family members racing and they do it every year. We just stop to drink and wait for them to pass us.”

The 10K distance seemed to pass in a flash for the more than 6,000 runners.

There was plenty of western Massachusetts pride in the outcome. Apryl Sabadosa of Westfield was the first woman to cross the finish line. The pride of Providence Shane Quinn took home top honors in the men’ division.

All the runners came out winners where the weather is concerned. Tim Morton told 22News, “It was great, perfect weather, it’s the kind you hope for every year. Sunny, lows in the 40’s, it keeps you going.”

For the parade on Sunday, many of the onlookers no longer live in Holyoke, but they never forgot their roots. This is one weekend you make certain you come home and re-live traditions.

On a good day, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade has been known to attract more than 400,000 onlookers.

With the luck of the Irish, Sunday will be just such a day.