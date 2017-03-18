Massachusetts mosques to hold “Open Mosque Day”

BOSTON (AP) — Sixteen mosques across Massachusetts will hold an Open Mosque Day to give the public a chance to meet Muslim neighbors.

On April 2, attendees will be able to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam and witness a Muslim prayer service.

Wafaa Wahabi of the American Islamic Center in Everett said in a time of widespread misunderstanding about Islam, Muslims hope to show the communities they live in that they “live, pray and dream just like anyone else.”

The participating mosques include: the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Boston, the Islamic Center of New England in Quincy and Sharon, and the Islamic Society of Greater Lowell in Chelmsford.

Mosques in Worcester and Chelsea plan to hold separate open days in May.