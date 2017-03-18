Lawmakers optimistic about crumbling foundations assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they’re optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations.

Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund. The account would be partly funded by a new $12 surcharge on homeowners and renters policies.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten said Friday she’s “absolutely thrilled” lawmakers have come so far this session, saying there’s a “framework for a solution.” However, she and others agree the federal government also needs to provide financial assistance.

Also, Friday, a legislative committee forwarded bills creating regulations for the fund and test for pyrrhotite in concrete mix. The mineral has been blamed for the crumbling foundations.