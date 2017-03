SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Manor Court, off of Allen Street, for a fire.

The fire started at about 8:30 Saturday night at 10 Manor Court. Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire was started by a candle in a second floor bedroom.

Two people have been forced to find another place to stay.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after hurting his foot.

22News will bring you any new information on air and online at WWLP.com.