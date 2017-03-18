6 homeless after early morning Florence St. fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 6 people are without a place to stay early Saturday morning after a fire in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, Firefighters were called to 28 Florence Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire.

The fire started in the first floor living room and all six resident were able to make it out safely. According to Leger, a firefighter had to be taken to the hospital with a hand injury. He is expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is helping the six residents find another place to stay. Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire.