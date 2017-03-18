Driver hits hydrant, flips van in Springfield

The hydrant flooded the street

Matt Caron Published:
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept. via Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver hit a fire hydrant in Springfield Saturday and flipped over his van.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept. via Facebook

Sgt. John Delaney told 22News at 11 o’clock Saturday morning, the man driving that van on Parker Street near Bartels Street crashed into a fire hydrant and flipped his vehicle.

The man was okay, but as you can see, the hydrant flooded the street.

Parker Street was closed while the city’s water department worked to repair to busted hydrant.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept. via Facebook

