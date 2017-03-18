Driver hits hydrant, flips van in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver hit a fire hydrant in Springfield Saturday and flipped over his van.

Take a look at the pictures from the Springfield Police.

Sgt. John Delaney told 22News at 11 o’clock Saturday morning, the man driving that van on Parker Street near Bartels Street crashed into a fire hydrant and flipped his vehicle.

The man was okay, but as you can see, the hydrant flooded the street.

Parker Street was closed while the city’s water department worked to repair to busted hydrant.